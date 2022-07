Remember when is a feature we try to run daily posting a picture of the people, places and events in LeFlore County.

Today’s photograph is of Heavener running back Charlie Woodral trying to pick up yardage in a game at Harvey Stadium against Mena on Sept. 8, 1995. The Bearcats won the game, 28-12. It was the last time the cross-state teams played.

