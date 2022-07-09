Service planned for Libby Kowalski

SPIRO – Funeral service for Libby Kowalski, 78, of Spiro is 2 p.m. Monday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro. Burial will follow at the New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro with Reverend Vernon Stone officiating.

She was born May 20 1944 in Carthage, Missouri to Lilburn Joseph and Flossie Gilbert (Payton) Still and passed away July 6, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

See the whole story on Saturday’s newsletter.