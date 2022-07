Clear skies and hot again Saturday in LeFlore County with another heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service for 1 to 7 p.m.

Sunrise for Friday is 6:12 a.m. with sunset at 8:35 p.m.

Friday set a new record high of 105 degrees, breaking the previous record of 99 set in 1998. The low was 69 degrees.

