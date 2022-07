POTEAU. – Twenty practical nursing students graduated from Kiamichi Tech – Poteau on June 30.

According to the program director, Shelly Swalley, practical nursing graduates complete 1,508 hours of class time and clinical hours. Students attend classes Monday-Friday for 11 months and must pass a rigorous exam in order to gain LPN licensure.

See the whole story on Saturday’s newsletter or in Thursday’s Ledger.