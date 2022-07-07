Remember when 7-7-2022

Remember when is a feature we try to run daily posting a picture of the people, places and events in LeFlore County.

Today’s photograph is of the Heavener class of 1924. A great uncle Edward Hall is on the bottom row on the right. He went on to a long career with KCS.

If you have a picture you would like to submit, email it to craig@heavenerledger.com.

Sponsor our remember when feature or another section to spread the word about your business. Contact us for more information.