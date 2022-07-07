Heavener grad receives honor

Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Trustee David Postic (right) congratulates Sean Miller, an Academic All-Stater from Poteau, during the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Academic Awards Banquet, held recently in Oklahoma City.

Miller, a 2022 graduate of Heavener High School, was among 100 outstanding seniors from Oklahoma public schools who were honored by the foundation as Academic All-Staters. He received an Academic All-State scholarship sponsored by the Burrage Family. Postic is a 2009 Academic All-State alumnus and trustee of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, a nonprofit that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools.

Check out Ledger radio with county news, sports, weather and more.