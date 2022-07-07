Agenda Heavener City Council 7-7-2022

The Heavener City Council will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Thursday at Heavener’s City Hall.

CITY OF HEAVENER

REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING

OF THE CITY COMMISSION

THURSDAY, JULY 07, 2022

6:00 P.M.

CITY HALL

103 EAST AVENUE B

CALL TO ORDER – Chairman

ROLL CALL – Clerk

INVOCATION – Chairman

AGENDA

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Consider, discuss, and take action on Resolution 2022-008 concerning participating in the LeFlore County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Consider, discuss, and take action to approve FY 22-23 blanket purchase order list.

City Commission votes to enter into executive session (requires majority vote of quorum of the members present to enter).

Enter executive session with city manager and attorney for confidential communications, as authorized by 25 O.S. Sect. 307 (B) concerning:

Promotion of part time patrol officer Chance Higginbotham to full time at the rate of $15 per hour.

Reconvene in open meeting.

Consider, discuss and take action on the promotion of part time patrol officer Chance Higginbotham to full time at the rate of $15 per hour.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

Department heads’ reports

Treasurer’s report

City manager’s report

Trustee’s/chairman’s report