Agenda Heavener City Council 7-7-2022
The Heavener City Council will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Thursday at Heavener’s City Hall.
CITY OF HEAVENER
REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING
OF THE CITY COMMISSION
THURSDAY, JULY 07, 2022
6:00 P.M.
CITY HALL
103 EAST AVENUE B
CALL TO ORDER – Chairman
ROLL CALL – Clerk
INVOCATION – Chairman
AGENDA
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- Consider, discuss, and take action on Resolution 2022-008 concerning participating in the LeFlore County Hazard Mitigation Plan.
- Consider, discuss, and take action to approve FY 22-23 blanket purchase order list.
- City Commission votes to enter into executive session (requires majority vote of quorum of the members present to enter).
- Enter executive session with city manager and attorney for confidential communications, as authorized by 25 O.S. Sect. 307 (B) concerning:
- Promotion of part time patrol officer Chance Higginbotham to full time at the rate of $15 per hour.
- Reconvene in open meeting.
- Consider, discuss and take action on the promotion of part time patrol officer Chance Higginbotham to full time at the rate of $15 per hour.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- Department heads’ reports
- Treasurer’s report
- City manager’s report
- Trustee’s/chairman’s report
- Adjourn