LeFlore County weather 7-5-2022

Clear skies and hot Tuesday in LeFlore County with a forecast high of 100 degrees and a low of 76 degrees. The high heat and humidity has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for Tuesday.

Sunrise is 6:10 a.m. with sunset at 8:36 p.m.

Monday’s high was 101 with a low of 74.

Average temperatures for July 5 are a high of 92 and a low of 69. Records for the date were a high of 101 in 1990 and a low of 58 in 1997.

Last year on this date the high was 89 with a low of 66.

