Obituary for Sherm Elder

MUSKOGEE – Sherman “Sherm” Bea Elder, 85, of Muskogee was born Aug. 24, 1936 in Pine Valley to Bea and Violet Eva (Windell) Elder and passed away July 2, 2022 in Muskogee.

Funeral service is 10 a.m., Wednesday at Mt. View Baptist Church in the Glendale community with Reverend Tim Trent and Brother Gary Jobe officiating.

Burial will follow in Mt. View Cemetery in the Glendale community, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Sherm loved life and enjoyed doing a variety of things. He married Glenda Mae Sims, the love of his life, at the age of 18 and spent the next 67 years with her working, traveling, and raising a family of three boys and one girl. He discovered flying at the age of 19 and built a career around flying and working as an aircraft mechanic. He loved sharing his expertise with younger folks and for the last 23 years of his career in aviation, he ran the aircraft mechanic program at the Indian Capitol Area Vocational Technical School in Muskogee. His co-workers all considered him an innovative mechanic, a problem solver, and frequently brought their mechanical problems to him.

Sherm loved the Lord, loved to read his Bible through every year, and was considered a Bible scholar by many. He spent years in the ministry, pastoring small Baptist churches, and teaching Bible classes. His final ministry was to the Veterans of Claremore and at the Veterans Center, where he walked around carrying his Bible and witnessing to the staff and veterans.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Glenda Elder, of the home; two sons Don Elder and wife Stella of Broken Arrow, and Bob Elder and wife Brenda of Muskogee; one daughter Sherril Flood and husband Richard of Muskogee; seven grandchildren Andrea Worden, Billy Elder, Nathan Broderick, Aaron Elder, Mitchell Elder, Joseph Younger, Matthew Elder; one step-grandchild, Joel Chan; five great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loved ones, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bea and Violet Eva Elder.

Pallbearers are his sons and grandsons.

To sign Sherman’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.