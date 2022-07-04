LeFlore County weather 7-4-2022

Clear skies and hot Monday in LeFlore County with a forecast high of 98 degrees and a low of 75 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m.

Sunrise is 6:09 a.m. with sunset at 8:36 p.m.

Sunday’s high was 97 with a low of 77.

Average temperatures for July 4 are a high of 92 and a low of 69. Records for the date were a high of 102 in 1990 and a low of 60 in 1997.

Last year on this date the high was 88 with a low of 64.

