LeFlore County weather 7-3-2022

Mostly clear skies and hot again Sunday in LeFlore County with a forecast high of 95 degrees and a low of 75 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:09 a.m. with sunset at 8:36 p.m.

Saturday’s high was 95 with a low of 72.

Average temperatures for July 3 are a high of 92 and a low of 68. Records for the date were a high of 100 in 1990 and a low of 63 in 1991.

Last year on this date the high was 85 with a low of 60.

Temperatures are forecast to hit 100 Tuesday and stay in triple digits for a high for six days with no rain forecast for that stretch.

