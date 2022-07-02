Death notice for Helen Marvel

Helen Marie Marvel, 84, of Rock Island was born Jan. 19, 1938 in Hackett, Arkansas to Lela (Hamilton) Peaslee and Aurthur Edwin Peaslee and passed away on June 30, 2022 in Poteau. Service are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

Survivors include sons John Marvel, and Donald Marvel; brother, Charles Peaslee; grandson, John Marvel; granddaughter, Karen Marvel; and great granddaughter, Kaylee Marvel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband Carol Marvel.

