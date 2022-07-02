Board hires teachers in special meeting

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – Poteau School Board members held a special meeting at noon Friday to discuss personnel matters.

The board immediately went into a closed-door executive session that lasted approximately 90 minutes.

The board discussed the employment of an interim superintendent, but no vote was taken. During the executive session, members met with an unidentified individual who Board President Ranada Adams said “had information relevant to the search” for an interim superintendent.

In other personnel items, the board voted to hire Kris Williams to teach English language/art at Pansy Kidd Middle School, Mariah Midgley to teach art and dance at PKMS pending certification, and Kali Crase as a primary elementary teacher.

The board also accepted the resignation of kindergarten teacher Erica Locke.

