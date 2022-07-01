Initial claims decrease for third consecutive week

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) reports that initial claims and the initial claims’ four-week moving average decreased, while continued claims and continued claims’ four-week moving average increased for the week ending June 18.

“The consistent decrease in initial claims throughout the month of June indicates Oklahomans are finding and accepting employment opportunities — contributing to the highest workforce participation levels in the state’s history,” said OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “These sustained levels of high workforce participation reinforce the current strength of the state’s economy and stability of the job market. For any Oklahomans currently seeking employment, OESC is committed to connecting them with the resources they need. Visit one of our local office locations, our website or our social channels for information and resources regarding employment opportunities across Oklahoma.”

