Agenda for Poteau School Board 7-1-2022

POTEAU ISD #29

A G E N D A

Special Board of Education Meeting

12:00 P. M. July 1, 2022

Bert Corr Administration Building – – 100 Mockingbird Lane

Poteau, OK 74953

NOTE : The Poteau Board of Education may discuss, vote to approve, vote to

disapprove, vote to table, or decide not to vote on any item on this agenda.

INVOCATION.

CALL MEETING TO ORDER AND ROLL CALL.

III. RECOGNITION OF GUESTS.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Proposed Executive Session to discuss to employ, re-employ/not employ, or table consideration on personnel for the 2022-2023 school year; to accept or not accept personnel resignations so the board can return to Open Session and vote to employ, re-employ/not employ, or table employment on personnel listed and accept or not accept resignations for positions listed (25 O.S., Section 307 (B) (1) and (7).

Vote to convene into Executive Session.

Discuss the following resignation(s) of employee(s) and any resignations submitted since the posting of the Agenda.

Erica Locke – Kindergarten Teacher

Discuss the employment of an Interim Superintendent/Superintendent.

Discuss employment of staff for the 2022-2023 school year.

Kris Williams – PKMS ELA Teacher

Mariah Midgely – PKMS Art/Dance Teacher (Pending

Certification)

Kali Crase – Primary Teacher

Acknowledge the board has returned from Executive Session to

Open Session.

Executive Session Compliance Statement by Board President.

Vote to approve any resignation(s) of employee(s) and any resignations submitted since the posting of the Agenda.

Erica Locke – Kindergarten Teacher

VII. Vote to approve the employment of an Interim

Superintendent/Superintendent.

VIII. Vote to approve employment of staff for the 2022-2023 school year.

Kris Williams – PKMS ELA Teacher

Mariah Midgely – PKMS Art/Dance Teacher (Pending

Certification)

Kali Crase – Primary Teacher

VIV. ADJOURN.

Public viewing access information:

https://zoom.us/j/2340211136?pwd=QXYyQWdBcU1HSzdVZUtqUjhSVlFhdz09

Meeting ID: 234-021-11