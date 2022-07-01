Agenda for Poteau School Board 7-1-2022
POTEAU ISD #29
A G E N D A
Special Board of Education Meeting
12:00 P. M. July 1, 2022
Bert Corr Administration Building – – 100 Mockingbird Lane
Poteau, OK 74953
NOTE: The Poteau Board of Education may discuss, vote to approve, vote to
disapprove, vote to table, or decide not to vote on any item on this agenda.
- INVOCATION.
- CALL MEETING TO ORDER AND ROLL CALL.
III. RECOGNITION OF GUESTS.
- EXECUTIVE SESSION
Proposed Executive Session to discuss to employ, re-employ/not employ, or table consideration on personnel for the 2022-2023 school year; to accept or not accept personnel resignations so the board can return to Open Session and vote to employ, re-employ/not employ, or table employment on personnel listed and accept or not accept resignations for positions listed (25 O.S., Section 307 (B) (1) and (7).
- Vote to convene into Executive Session.
- Discuss the following resignation(s) of employee(s) and any resignations submitted since the posting of the Agenda.
Erica Locke – Kindergarten Teacher
- Discuss the employment of an Interim Superintendent/Superintendent.
- Discuss employment of staff for the 2022-2023 school year.
Kris Williams – PKMS ELA Teacher
Mariah Midgely – PKMS Art/Dance Teacher (Pending
Certification)
Kali Crase – Primary Teacher
- Acknowledge the board has returned from Executive Session to
Open Session.
Executive Session Compliance Statement by Board President.
- Vote to approve any resignation(s) of employee(s) and any resignations submitted since the posting of the Agenda.
Erica Locke – Kindergarten Teacher
VII. Vote to approve the employment of an Interim
Superintendent/Superintendent.
VIII. Vote to approve employment of staff for the 2022-2023 school year.
Kris Williams – PKMS ELA Teacher
Mariah Midgely – PKMS Art/Dance Teacher (Pending
Certification)
Kali Crase – Primary Teacher
VIV. ADJOURN.
Public viewing access information:
https://zoom.us/j/2340211136?pwd=QXYyQWdBcU1HSzdVZUtqUjhSVlFhdz09
Meeting ID: 234-021-11