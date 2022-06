Talihina has canceled its 2022 varsity football schedule due to a lack of participation.

The Golden Tigers were one of the powers in Class A just a few years ago and plan to resume play in 2023. Talihina won a state championship in 1966 and finished runner-up in 1980.

Talihina was scheduled to be in a district with Panama and Pocola this season, leaving those schools without a game during that week.

