Local fishing report 6-29-2022

This week’s local fishing report.

Wister: June 24. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 79°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points and shorelines. Blue catfish, channel catfish and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Black crappie and white crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

