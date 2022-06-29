Sjoberg retires at Poteau

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – Poteau Schools Superintendent Don Sjoberg officially announced the retirement at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Sjoberg was hired for the post in the 2011-12 school year. His last day will be July 29.

Changes at the district during his 11-year tenure include passage of bond issues to put artificial turf on the football field, a new two-story high

school classroom building, a new Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center, renovation of the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center, rebuilding the ag building following a fire, improvements at the elementary sites and purchase of the Poteau Theater for use as a performance and assembly center.

In other personnel actions, the board approved the resignations of special education teacher Kayla Angel, PHS science teacher Karla Cook and PHS English teacher Heather Slater. The board also approved hiring special education teacher Jacob Graham, lay assistant high school boys basketball coach Kory Kinslow, lay assistant JH assistant softball/baseball coach Daniel Upton, administrative assistant Pam Brooks, part-time teacher Janie Stovall, Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center computer apps teacher/coach Richard Pratt and part-time adult education teacher Jill Thomas.

Two fiscal year-end encumbrances were approved — $15,065.91 for the general fund and $15,174.51 for the cafeteria fund.

