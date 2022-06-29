Obituary for Michael Hungerford

Michael Wayne Hungerford, 66, was born Nov. 7, 1955 in Bryan, Texas to Ray and Anita (King) Hungerford and passed away June 28, 2022 in Muskogee.

Funeral services is at Okay Christian Fellowship at 1 p.m. Friday with Pastor Steve Mortenson and Pastor Dallas Capps officiating.

Michael served in the U.S. Air Force. After serving his country, he received his Bachelor’s Degree and became a teacher. He was passionate about his job. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge with his students. He loved his Lord, his church, and helping others. He was a collector of many things and could make something out of nothing. His positive attitude and a love for his friends and family, especially his grandkids, will be greatly missed.

Michael is survived by two daughters Amy Hungerford Smith of Stigler, and Jennifer Gonzalez and husband, Jeremy, of Edmond; his grandchildren Casey Smith, Ethan Smith, Caiden Smith and Abbagayle Gonzalez; one great grandchild, Greyson Smith; his brother Norman Hungerford and wife, Carol, of Doniphan, Nebraska; two best friends Michael Dillashaw and wife Judy of Muskogee, and Steve Mortenson and wife Julie of Haskell; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his wife, D. D. Hungerford; his parents Ray and Anita Hungerford; two sisters Rosemary Bartow and JoEllen Swaney; and one brother, Freddy Hungerford.