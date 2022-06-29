LeFlore County weather forecast 6-29-2022

Mostly clear skies and another nice day is forecast for Wednesday in LeFlore County.

The high is forecast to be 89 degrees with a low of 60.

Sunrise Tuesday is 6:07 a.m. Sunset is 8:36 p.m. as the days are starting to shorten a little each day.

Average temperatures for June 28 are a high of 91 and low of 68. Records for the date were a high of 101 in 1994 and a record low of 62 in 1995.

On June 29, 2021, the high was 90 with a low of 69.

