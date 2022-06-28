School Board closes out fiscal year

By CRAIG HALL

The Heavener School Board agreed to a $1,200 stipend in Monday’s board meeting, the last one for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

The Board meets twice in June with the last one to close out the year in preparation for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1.

Present were President Dylan Roberts, along with board members Danny Yandell, Ralph Perdue Jr., Michael White and Tim Davis.

Superintendent Ed Wilson informed the board that work on a fence where the old ag building was located has started.

Board members also approved:

A contract with OSAAAJ for workers compensation in the amount of $19,674 for 2023.

A contract with the 4S project, which is a 50/50 grant for security purposes. The cost was $6,224.

The district safe return to school plan for 2023 as a requirement for ESSR III.

Membership with OSSBA in the amount of $2,730 for 2023.

OSSBA policy subscription service in the amount of $1,000 for 2023.

A contract with Comprehensive Employment Service Agreement for $952 for unemployment services.

The revised high school handbook.

The final item on the agenda was the stipend for the coaches which was approved.