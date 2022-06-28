Remember when 6-28-2022

Remember when is a feature we try to run daily posting a picture of the people, places and events in LeFlore County.

Today’s photograph is of a group of Heavener fire fighters. Pictured are front: Max Roberts holding son, Dylan. The second row is Tim McClain, Matt Caudell, Steve Hembree, Freddie Cox and Hank Stripling. The three row consists of Carl Shelton, Roy Nix, Bobby Carter, Bo Shupert, Mark Morris, Steve (Hug) Hembree and Randy Corley.

