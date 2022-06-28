LeFlore County weather forecast 6-28-2022

Partly cloudy skies and below-average temperatures again Tuesday in LeFlore County.

The high is forecast to be 84 degrees with a low of 56.

Sunrise Tuesday is 6:06 a.m. Sunset is 8:37 p.m.

Average temperatures for June 28 are a high of 91 and low of 68. Records for the date were a high of 100 in 1994 and a record low of 62 in 1995.

On June 28, 2022, the high was 90 with a low of 69.

