LeFlore County to have busy runoff elections

Even without many opponents in the November general election, none of the races in LeFlore County’s primary elections were decided Tuesday.

The runoff primary election on Aug. 23 will decide most of the races in LeFlore County as the only Democrat running is Aaron Queen, candidate for District #3 commissioner.

In the runoff election for District #3 commissioner, Jamie Oliver will face off against Bucky Pugh to see who will go up against Queen in the general election. Oliver finished with the most votes Tuesday, but did not draw over 50 percent.

Incumbent assessor Gaylan Freeman was defeated Tuesday. There will be a runoff between Deana Morrison and Dennis Yochum to decide who will be the next assessor at the first of the year.

Former District #1 commissioner Carroll Rogers did not advance to the runoff and was eliminated. Vallard Campbell III and Jessie Wilson will go head-to-head in August to determine the next commissioner.

A proposition for the Town of Bokoshe easily passed with 38 for the proposition and 2 voted against it.

The two representative races are multi-county races and the totals shown here are only from LeFlore County.

State Representative District 1

Eddy Dempsey 441 (66.9%)

David Chapman 218 (33.0%)

State Representative District 15

Angie Brinlee 41 (35.0%)

Randy Randleman 76 (64.9%)

LeFlore County assessor

Gaylan Freeman 663 (17.4%)

Dennis Yochum 1,425 (37.4%)

Deana Morrison 1,719 (45.1%)

County commissioner District 1

Jessie Wilsie 313 (28.8%)

Vallard Campbell III 532 (49.0%)

Carroll Rogers 240 (22.1%)

County commissioner District No. 3

Kevin Wiles 298 (23.5%)

Roy K. Hall Sr. 46 (3.6%)

Bucky Pugh 435 (34.3%)

Jamie Oliver 489 (38.5%)

Town of Bokoshe 2 of 2 precincts reporting

For 38

Against 2