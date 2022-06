The Heavener boots & badges community challenge blood drive is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

Walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call (479) 652-2362 or visit obi.org. All donors receive a boots & badges t-shirt and choice of tickets to local attractions.

