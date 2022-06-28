Appropriations approved by commissioners

By KEN MILAM

Two appropriations for the county jail were approved Monday morning by the LeFlore County Budget Board.

The appropriations — $38,637 and $23,004 – both were reimbursement payments from the state for housing prisoners for the Department of Corrections.

County Commissioners met following the budget meeting, and were told conditions are “close” to qualifying for an outdoor burn ban, but have not yet reached the flash point.

In road-related business, commissioners approved the McMurtry Road project in District 3, approved a permit allowing Water Distributors to bore under Peter Conser/Reichert Road for water passage and approved Floodplain Services’ application regarding AOG’s pipeline replacement as submitted by AECOM.

The fiscal 2022-23 requisitioning and receiving officers were approved for county departments and county-funded fire departments.

Six-month highway material bids were sorted through and approved.

Dan Carter was appointed requisitioning officer to the LeFlore County Detention Center and approved as checking account signer for the LCDC Trust at Central National Bank in Poteau.

Nicole Walker was appointed as signer for the county Public Building Authority account at The Community State Bank in Poteau, replacing Bobby Morgan.

A resolution to reinvest surplus public health funds also was approved.

