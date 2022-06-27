LeFlore County weather forecast 5-27-2022

Cloudy skies early and much cooler temperatures are forecast for Monday in LeFlore County.

The high is forecast to be 85 degrees with a low of 60.

Sunday’s high was 93 with a low of 71.

Sunrise Monday is 6:06 a.m. Sunset is 8:36 p.m.

Average temperatures for May 21 are a high of 91 and low of 67. Records for the date were a high of 98 in 1994 and a record low of 58 in 1995.

On June 27, 2022, the high was 86 with a low of 72.

