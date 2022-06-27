County calendar of events 6-27-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Funeral service for Jerry Don Box

Heavener, Poteau School Board meetings

Church league golf at CCC

Listen to LeFlore County radio the rock of southeastern Oklahoma with local news, sports, weather, obits and more.