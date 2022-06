Commissioners’ agenda 6-27-2022

The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Monday in the office of the county commissioner.

AGENDA:

CALL TO ORDER. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S). PURCHASE ORDERS/PAYROLL (SEE ATTACHED LIST TO BE PRESENTED FOR PAYMENT). BONDS MONTHLY FEE REPORTS. TRANSFER OF APPROPRIATIONS. BLANKET PURCHASE ORDERS. NEW BUSINESS. CURRENT BRIDGE AND ROAD PROJECTS. CONTRACT LABOR/SERVICE AGREEMENTS. BURN BAN. CONSER ROAD PROJECT(S). CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE RESOLUTION APPOINTING DAN CARTER AS REQUISITIONING OFFICER TO THE LEFLORE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2022. CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE RESOLUTION APPOINTING DAN CARTER CHECKING ACCOUNT SIGNER TO THE LEFLORE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER PUBLIC TRUST LOCATED AT CENTRAL NATIONAL BANK, POTEAU, OK EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2022. CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE FISCAL YEAR 2022-2023 REQUISITIONING AND RECEIVING OFFICERS FOR LEFLORE COUNTY DEPARTMENTS AND ALSO COUNTY FUNDED FIRE DEPARTMENTS ACCOUNTS. CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE FLOODPLAIN SERVICES APPLICATION REGARDING AOG’s K000 PIPELINE REPLACEMENT PROJECT AS SUBMITTED BY AECOM. CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE PERMIT APPLICATION AS SUBMITTED BY WATER DISTRIBUTORS TO BORE UNDER PETER CONSER/REICHERT ROAD FOR WATER PASSAGE. CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE RESOLUTION REGARDING APPOINTMENT OF NICOLE WALKER IN PLACE OF BOBBY MORGAN AS SIGNER TO THE LEFLORE COUNTY PUBLIC BUILDING AUTHORITY BANK ACCOUNT LOCATED AT THE COMMUNITY STATE BANK, POTEAU, OK. CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE MCMURTRY ROAD CBRI PROJECT NUMBER 22CBRI-D3-RD-P077(105) FOR COUNTY COMMISSIONER HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT #3. DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE RESOLUTION TO REINVEST SURPLUS OF HEALTH DEPARTMENT FUNDS FOR JULY, 2022.