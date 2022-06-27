| logout
Agenda Heavener School Board 6-27-2022
The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular school board meeting 6 p.m. Monday in the Glenn Scott Educational Center at 500 West Second Street.
- Opening flag salute.
- Invocation.
- Call meeting to order and record members present.
- Principals’ report: Diane Cox, Grant Ralls.
- Superintendent’s report: Ed Wilson.
- Consent agenda.
- Approve or disapprove contract with OSAG for workers compensation in the amount of $19,674 for 2023.
- Approve or disapprove the 4S project contract in the amount of $6,224 for 2023.
- Approve or disapprove safe return to school plan for 2023 as a requirement for ESSR III.
- Approve or disapprove membership with OSSBA in the amount of $2,730 for 2023.
- Approve or disapprove OSSBA policy subscription services in the amount of $1,000 for 2023.
- Approve or disapprove comprehensive employment service agreement for unemployment with OSSBA in the amount of $952 for 2023.
- Approve or disapprove revisions to high school student handbook for 2023.
- Approve or disapprove resignations as received by the superintendent.
- Proposed executive session to approve summer coach stipends in the amount of $1,200 as presented by athletic director: 25 OS 307 (B)(1).
- Vote to convene in executive session.
- Acknowledge boards’ return to open session and president’s statement regarding items discussed in executive session.
- Approve or disapprove summer coaches’ stipend in the amount of $1,200.
- New business.
- Adjourn.