Agenda for Poteau School Board 6-27-2022

POTEAU ISD #29

A G E N D A

Special Board of Education Meeting

6:00 P. M. June 27, 2022

Bert Corr Administration Building – – 100 Mockingbird Lane

Poteau, OK 74953

NOTE : The Poteau Board of Education may discuss, vote to approve, vote to disapprove, vote to table, or decide not to vote on any item on this agenda.

INVOCATION. CALL MEETING TO ORDER AND ROLL CALL.

III. RECOGNITION OF GUESTS.

Item – – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE THE YEAR END ENCUMBRANCES FOR THE 2021-2022 SCHOOL YEAR.

Information – – Encumbrances to close out the 2021-2022 school year will be presented for board approval.

Recommendation – – The board vote to approve the encumbrances for the 2021-2022 school year.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Proposed Executive Session to: (1.) Discuss to employ, re-employ/not employ, or table consideration on personnel for the 2022-2023 school year; to accept or not accept personnel resignations and discuss the purchase of real estate set out below so the board can return to Open Session and vote to employ, re-employ/not employ, or table employment on personnel listed and accept or not accept resignations for positions listed (25 O.S., Section 307 (B) (1) and (B) (7) and (3).

Vote to convene into Executive Session.

Discuss the following resignation(s) of employee(s) and any resignations submitted since the posting of the Agenda:

Vote to acknowledge the board has returned from Executive Session to

Open Session.

Executive Session Compliance Statement by Board President.

VII. Vote to approve any resignation(s) of employee(s) and any resignations submitted since the posting of the Agenda.

VIII. Vote to approve the employment of the following:

Jacob Graham – Special Education Teacher

Kory Kinslow – Lay Coach -Asst. HS Boys Basketball

Daniel Upton – Lay Coach – JH Asst. Softball/Baseball

Pam Brooks – Administrative Assistant

Janie Stovall – Part Time Teacher

Richard Pratt – 7th/8th Grade Computer Apps / Coaching

Jill Thomas – Adult Ed Teacher – Part Time

ADJOURN.

Public viewing access information:

https://zoom.us/j/2340211136?pwd=QXYyQWdBcU1HSzdVZUtqUjhSVlFhdz09

Meeting ID: 234-021-11