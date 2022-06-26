 Skip to content

Remember when 6-26-2022

Remember when is a feature we try to run daily posting a picture of the people, places and events in LeFlore County.

Today’s photograph is of the Heavener Runestone back in the days when a fence instead of building protected the rock.

If you have a picture you would like to submit, email it to craig@heavenerledger.com.

Listen to LeFlore County radio the rock of southeastern Oklahoma along with local news, sports, weather, obits, more and the future home of Heavener Wolves sports.

