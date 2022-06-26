LeFlore County weather 6-26-2022

Mostly clear skies early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon in the LeFlore County weather forecast. The high is expected to near 90 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain. The low is forecast to be 67 degrees.

Sunday’s high of 100 set both a new record for the date and was also the first time this year the temperature hit the century mark. es with a low of 74 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:06 a.m. Sunset is 8:36 p.m.

Average temperatures for June 26 are a high of 91 and low of 67. Records for the date were a high of 99 in 1994 and a record low of 57 in 1995.

Last year on June 26, the high was 91 with a low of 77

Temperatures are expected to remain moderate through Tuesday with the temperatures not expected back into the 90s until Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies Monday with a high of only 84 and a low of 61 while partly cloudy skies again Tuesday with a high of 85 and low of 59.

