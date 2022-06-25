LeFlore County weather 6-25-2022

Another day of clear skies and hot temperatures for Saturday in LeFlore County before we get a slight break for the next few days.

Saturday’s high is forecast to be 98 degrees with a low of 74 degrees.

Another heat advisory is in effect from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Sunrise is at 6:05 a.m. Sunset is 8:36 p.m.

Friday’s high was also 98 with a low of 76.

Average temperatures for June 25 are a high of 90 and low of 67. Records for the date were a high of 100 in 1988 and a record low of 61 in 1995.

Last year on June 25, the high was 93 with a low of 77.

