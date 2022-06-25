| logout
LeFlore County weather 6-25-2022
Another day of clear skies and hot temperatures for Saturday in LeFlore County before we get a slight break for the next few days.
Saturday’s high is forecast to be 98 degrees with a low of 74 degrees.
Another heat advisory is in effect from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Sunrise is at 6:05 a.m. Sunset is 8:36 p.m.
Friday’s high was also 98 with a low of 76.
Average temperatures for June 25 are a high of 90 and low of 67. Records for the date were a high of 100 in 1988 and a record low of 61 in 1995.
Last year on June 25, the high was 93 with a low of 77.
