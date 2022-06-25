County calendar of events 6-25-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Saturday

Antique tractor and implement show at Robbers Cave 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Joe Johnson memorial service

Funeral service for Phyllis Fox-Braziel

Funeral service for Douglas Collins

