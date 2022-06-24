Remember when 6-24-2022

Remember when is a feature we try to run daily posting a picture of the people, places and events in LeFlore County.

Today’s photograph is of the Heavener and Stigler football playoff game on Thanksgiving day in 1960 played at Harvey Stadium. The game ended in a tie with Stigler advancing because the Panthers had the advantage in penetrations inside the 20. This photograph was submitted by Ray Gaskin, taken by his father.

