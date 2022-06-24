Obituary for Jerry Don Box

Jerry Don Box, 61, of Cameron was born April 15, 1961 in Summerfield to Earl and Dola (Beaver) Box and passed away June 23, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with Pastor Victor Sweet officiating. Burial will follow in Summerfield Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Jerry was a longtime resident of the area, a 1979 graduate of LeFlore High School, and was a truck driver for ETW Trucking. He loved hunting, riding motorcycles, and his family, especially his grandkids. Jerry was a cowboy at heart. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother and friend. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Box, of the home; one daughter, Marinda Narvaez, of Poteau; six sons David Box and wife Amanda of Cameron, Jerry Wayne Box of Booneville, Arkansas, Travis Davis and wife Jill of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Kyle Davis and wife Terri of Edmond, Joshua Faires and wife Natalie of Greenwood, Arkansas and Zachery Faires and wife Hannah of Greenwood, Arkansas; two sisters Jean Fetters of Wister, and Janice Loyd and husband Stanley of Summerfield; three brothers John Box and wife Jackie of Whitesboro, James Box and wife Sheila of Arkoma, and Jackie Box and wife Barbara of LeFlore, a special brother,

Paul Herman Travis, of Fort Smith, Arkansas; 10 grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends whom loved him very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Dola Box.

Viewing is from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

