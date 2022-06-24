LeFlore County weather 6-24-2022

Clear skies and hot again Friday in the LeFlore County weather forecast.

The high is forecast to be 97 degrees with a low of 75 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect from 1 to 7 p.m.

Sunrise is at 6:05 a.m. Sunset is 8:36 p.m.

Thursday’s high was 96 with a low of 73.

Average temperatures for June 24 are a high of 90 and low of 67. Records for the date were a high of 100 in 1988 and a record low of 61 in 1995.

Last year on June 24, the high was 93 with a low of 78.