Heavener rodeo coming Aug. 5-6

The annual Heavener round-up club rodeo is Aug. 5-6 at the Cecil Leachman Arena in Heavener at 8 p.m. both days.

Cost is $8 for 13 and up, $5 for 5-12 and free for 4 and under.

Planned events include saddle bronc, ranch bronc, bareback riding, tie-down roping, breakaway, team roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing and bull riding. Also, there will be slack Friday night after the performance.

There will also be mutton bustin each night at 7 p.m., junior barrel, peewee barrel and a rodeo parade is 4 p.m. Aug. 6 in downtown Heavener.

Call in is Aug. 1 from 6 to 10 p.m. to (479) 216-1619. The event is sponsored by ACRA, CRRA and ARA.

For more information call (918) 775-1443 or (918) 839-9005.

