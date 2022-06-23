Service set for William Needham

POCOLA – Funeral service for William David Needham, 77, of Pocola is 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Baptist Church in Pocola with Brother Jeff Beshears and Brother Paul Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born Jan. 29, 1945 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Alice (Berry) Needham and Charles William Needham and passed away June 19, 2022 in Pocola.

He was preceded in death by his parents, C.W. and Alice Needham; brothers Charles and Bobby Needham; and sons Marshall Needham and Charley Houck.

Survivors include wife, Ruby Needham; daughters Sandra Bailey and husband Aaron, Sharon Lofts, and Elizabeth Dunn and husband John; sons Todd Gallant, Steven Neal and wife Cindy; sisters Linda Needham, Anna Needham; 18 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren.

Visitation is Thursday from 6-8 p.m.