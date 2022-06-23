Service planned for Douglas Collins

POTEAU – Funeral service for Douglas Dewayne Collins, 60, of Poteau is 2 p.m. Saturday at Evans and Miller Chapel in Poteau, with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born Dec. 12, 1961 in Santa Paula, California to Gladys (Holloway) Collins and James Charles Collins and passed away June 16, 2022 in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Survivors include the mother of his children, Linda Vise; daughters Mandi Collins and Brandi Prichard; brothers, James Collins, Ronnie Collins and Donnie Collins; his beloved dog, Star; grandchildren Mali Nuss, Madisynn Prichard, and Colt Gish; and great grandchild, Finley Summers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Collins; sisters Kay Evans, and Mary Murray.