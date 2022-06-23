Obituary for Phyllis Fox- Braziel

Phyllis “Cheryl” (Steelman) Fox-Braziel, 74, of Heavener was born Oct. 8, 1947 in Conser to Delbert and Lillie (McLaughlin) Steelman and passed away surrounded by her family June 22, 2022 in Heavener.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Joey Bottoms and Brother Ed McClain officiating. Burial will follow in the Reichert Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Cheryl was a longtime resident of the area, attended Coaldale Baptist Church, and was a homemaker. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was very involved at the Dale Cox Choctaw Community Center. She enjoyed drinking coffee on the porch in her swing. Cheryl was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, cousin, and friend. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

She is survived by one daughter Debronna Harvell and husband Cody of Heavener; four sons Dewayne Fox and wife Rhonda of Panama, Randall Fox and wife Paula of Heavener, Joe Braziel of Bates, Arkansas and Ron Braziel of Whitehouse, Tennessee; two sisters Connie May and husband Larry of Heavener, and Kim Phillips and husband Donnie of Tulsa; two brothers J.D. Steelman and wife Kristy of Bartlesville, and Randy Steelman and wife Sherry of Heavener; 11 grandchildren Trevor Fox and wife Luann of Poteau, Sara Fox and fiancé Lane Hutchens of Heavener, Hanna Fox of Panama, Hayli Fox of Panama, Alisha Henry and husband Dustin of Waldron, Arkansas, Dalton Fox of Panama, Joe Lee Ray Braziel and wife Taylor of Heavener, Dwain Braziel of Waldron, Arkansas, Ethan Braziel of Whitehouse, Tennessee, Joseph Braziel of Whitehouse, Tennessee and Gabby Gilley of Indiana; 10 great-grandchildren Kenlee Henry of Waldron, Arkansas, Eli Henry of Waldron, Arkansas, Hayden Henry of Waldren, Arkansas, Raelynn Fox of Poteau, Reese Fox of Poteau, soon to be River Fox of Poteau, Scotlyn Braziel of Heavener, Haven of Heavener, Emry of Heavener and August of Heavener; four bonus daughters: Brenda Reed of Heavener, Lesia Glenn of Poteau, Bonnie Underwood of Bates, Arkansas and Tammy Eagle of Shady Point, 12 more bonus grandchildren and many bonus great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends whom loved her very much.

She was preceded in death by her parents Delbert and Lillie Steelman; her first husband Jerrel Fox; her twin brother Phillip “Pete” Steelman; her second husband Joe Braziel; and two daughters Virginia Barnes and Holly Braziel.

Pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons.

Viewing is from noon until 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.

The family will visit with friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

