Local fishing report 6-22-2022

This week’s local fishing report.

Wister: June 17. Elevation is 3 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 78°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points, shorelines and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

