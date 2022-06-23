LeFlore County weather 6-23-2022

The LeFlore County weather forecast for Thursday calls for mostly clear skies, with a chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm.

The high is forecast to be 96 degrees with a low of 73.

Sunrise is at 6:05 a.m. Sunset is 8:36 p.m.

Wednesday’s high was 96 with a low of 70.

Average temperatures for June 23 are a high of 90 and low of 67. Records for the date were a high of 100 in 1988 and a record low of 59 in 1992.

Last year on June 21, the high was 89 with a low of 73.

Listen to LeFlore County radio for local news, sports, weather, obits and more.