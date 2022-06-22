Remember when 6-22-2022

Remember when is a feature we try to run daily posting a picture of the people, places and events in LeFlore County.

Today’s photograph is of an old gas station called Jack’s Filling Station. I am not sure where this was located in Heavener although an old church can be seen in the background. I believe this is the old Methodist Church, but again, not sure.

If you have a picture you would like to submit, email it to craig@heavenerledger.com.

Listen to LeFlore County radio for local news, sports, weather, obits and more.