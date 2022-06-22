LeFlore County weather 6-22-2022

The LeFlore County weather forecast for Wednesday calls for clear skies again and hot as the heat wave continues and a heat advisory is in effect today.

The high is forecast to be 95 degrees with a low of 70.

Sunrise is at 6:05 a.m. Sunset is 8:36 p.m.

Tuesday’s high was 97 with a low of 71.

Average temperatures for June 22 are a high of 90 and low of 67. Records for the date were a high of 99 in 1998 and a record low of 58 in 1992.

Last year on June 21, the high was 82 with a low of 55.

