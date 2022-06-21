Service set for Beverly Johnson

KEOTA – Funeral service for Beverly Diane Johnson, 65, of Keota is 10 a.m. Thursday at Grace Memorial Chapel in Poteau with Reverend Tommie Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Old Cache Cemetery in Keota, under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau, Oklahoma.

She was born Jan. 19, 1957 in DeRidder, Louisiana, and passed away June 19, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors include her husband, Roy Don Johnson; daughters Cheyenne Renee Johnson, Tashana Diane Hinson and husband Billy; step-sons Roy Johnson and wife Sandra, and Donnie Johnson; sister, Brenda Franks; brothers Jim Collins, Ricky Collins and Gary Barbee; grandchildren Taylor Toney, Savanna Johnson, Trent Springer, Summer Hinson, Coral Hinson, Kymber Hinson, KaSaundra Brown, Brian Johnson, Brent Johnson and Kelsie Crase; and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents James and Joy Collins; son, Michael Johnson; step-son, Rick Johnson; brothers, Sammy Collins and Larry Collins; sisters, Barbara Farris and Joann Faciane; and grandson, Trenton Royce Johnson.