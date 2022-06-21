Remember when 6-21-2022

Remember when is a feature we try to run daily posting a picture of the people, places and events in LeFlore County.

Today’s photograph is of part of the old KCS property which looks much better in this picture than it does now, and the Young Mercantile Co. The old F&M bank is in the background. This is where Stanley Hardware used to be located.

