Obituary for Marty Ollar

Marty Gene Ollar, 40, of Heavener was born Nov. 16, 1981 in Poteau to Marshall and Rhonda (Hawkins) Ollar and passed away June 16, 2022 in Springdale, Arkansas.

Memorial service is 2 p.m., Friday at the Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Sam Dyer officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

He worked at OK Foods as a general laborer. Marty grew up in Howe and went to school there. He played on the basketball team and loved it. Marty worked very hard to always make sure him and his Buddy (Daddy) had whatever they needed. He grew up and attended the Howe Assembly of God Church and he loved raising roosters. He had many trophies for his roosters. Marty’s heart was big until his last breath; he still wanted to be with his “grand-young’ins” he called the many nieces and nephews. He treasured all of them. Marty loved playing basketball, working in the gardens, and placing bets on football and horse races. He loved his family and daddy so much. He thought the world of his nieces, nephews and celebrating holidays especially the 4th of July and Halloween. He liked being outdoors and helping do whatever needed to be done. Marty was a horseshoe player and won countless tournaments at Monroe Settler’s Day with his dad aka Buddy; and no matter what he loved his Buddy. Marty will be again reunited with his Buddy aka Dad in Heaven again. He enjoyed the Old Settler’s Day in Monroe and attended church at the Freedom Fellowship with Brother Sam Dyer.

He is survived by his mother, Rhonda Hawkins; three sisters Marsha Stringer and husband Keith,

Amber Ollar, and Melissa Ramirez and husband Julio; aunts and uncles Kay Ollar, Lanora Ollar and Robert Ollar; nieces and nephews Seth Jamerson, Precious Eslick, Kierra Ollar, Gary Eslick, Misty Eslick, Jack Eslick, Aniya Stringer, Deontry Stringer, Katie Stringer, Jarrod Stringer, Jessica Stringer, Alisha (Frog) Stringer, Brooklyn Taylor and Danielle Taylor; great nieces and nephews Hayden Eslick, Emma Jamerson, Korah Maye Loomis, Elisha and Leo Whariff; cousins

Frank and Nicole Ollar, Amanda Cranfield, Jessica Ash, Robert Lee Ollar, Haden Ollar, Leann Ollar, Stacey Shores, Jeffrey Shores, Aaron Ollar, Wesley Hampton, Kim Hampton, Aaron and Katie Ollar, Jennifer and Lahoma Ollar; and numerous other relatives and a host of many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marshall Ollar; two sisters Shanna Nicole Ollar and Angela Hawkins Remer; three uncles Randy Ollar, Andy Ollar and William Frank Ollar; a grandmother, Lahoma Ollar; grandfather, Frank Ollar; and one cousin, Michael Ollar.

