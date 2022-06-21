LeFlore County weather 6-21-2022

The LeFlore County weather forecast for Tuesday calls for clear skies and hot again.

The high is forecast to be 95 degrees with a low of 69.

Sunrise is at 6:04 a.m. Sunset is 8:36 for the first day of summer, although it has felt like summer for a while now.

Monday’s high was 93 with a low of 65.

Average temperatures for June 21 are a high of 90 and low of 67. Records for the date were a high of 98 in 1990 and a record low of 57 in 1992.

Last year on June 21, the high was 82 with a low of 58.

